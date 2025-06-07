Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Lutsk rises to 2

The number of fatalities from the Russian overnight attack on Lutsk on June 6 has risen to two, according to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine. Search and rescue operations at the scene have concluded.

"This morning (June 7), the body of a young woman was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed entrance in a nine-story residential building in Lutsk," the SES reported.

Earlier, the body of a man had been recovered. In total, 30 people were injured in the attack.

Five people and several pets were evacuated. Significant damage was reported to residential buildings, administrative offices, a furniture workshop, production facilities, and vehicles.

Rescue workers, Red Cross volunteers, SES and police psychologists were all deployed at the site.