12:27 09.07.2025

Lutsk hit by largest Russian attack since full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that as a result of the night shelling, Lutsk has suffered the most massive attack by Russian troops during the entire period of the full-scale invasion.

"Another massive terrorist strike by Russia. The enemy carried out a large-scale combined attack at night, using strike drones, cruise missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. A record number of drones have been launched at Ukrainian cities in one night since the start of the full-scale war. All our cities are being targeted. Lutsk has suffered the most massive attack by Russian troops during the entire period of the full-scale invasion. As a result of the shelling, large-scale fires and destruction were recorded," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to him, the aerial barrage caused damage in Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

As reported, on Wednesday night, the Air Defense neutralized 718 of 741 Russian air attack vehicles.

