Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:58 06.06.2025

Number of victims in Lutsk increases to 16 people – SES

1 min read

 At least 16 people were injured as a result of the night Russian attack in Lutsk, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"Rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets from the damaged 9-story building. It is likely that people are still under the rubble," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, a residential building, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged, in particular, a furniture workshop and repair facilities, cars.

Rescuers extinguished all fires.

All services are working at the scene, 86 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment are involved. The Point of Invincibility has been deployed, where psychologists from the State Emergency Service and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are working.

Earlier, 15 victims were reported.

Tags: #lutsk #attack

MORE ABOUT

16:11 06.06.2025
Bodies of young couple found under rubble of house in Lutsk – media

Bodies of young couple found under rubble of house in Lutsk – media

13:02 06.06.2025
At night, Russia ‘responds’ to downed plane with attack on civilians in Ukraine – Sybiha

At night, Russia ‘responds’ to downed plane with attack on civilians in Ukraine – Sybiha

11:46 06.06.2025
Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

09:28 06.06.2025
Three rescuers of SES die while eliminating consequences of enemy strikes in Kyiv, 14 more injured

Three rescuers of SES die while eliminating consequences of enemy strikes in Kyiv, 14 more injured

09:15 06.06.2025
Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

12:48 05.06.2025
Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

09:15 05.06.2025
Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

16:03 04.06.2025
Sumy shelling death toll rises to 5 – acting mayor

Sumy shelling death toll rises to 5 – acting mayor

09:12 04.06.2025
Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

09:24 30.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

Three rescuers of SES die while eliminating consequences of enemy strikes in Kyiv, 14 more injured

No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Level of on-time delivery of Ukrposhta shipments reaches 98%

Share of air alarms in shopping centers in May amounts to 8.4% of working time - Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers

Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day: charity concert in support of the military

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

Kellogg on strikes on Russian aviation: this could be impetus for peace

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

Ukraine’s army destroys almost 1,400 enemy artillery systems in May – Syrsky

AD
AD