Number of victims in Lutsk increases to 16 people – SES

At least 16 people were injured as a result of the night Russian attack in Lutsk, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"Rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets from the damaged 9-story building. It is likely that people are still under the rubble," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, a residential building, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged, in particular, a furniture workshop and repair facilities, cars.

Rescuers extinguished all fires.

All services are working at the scene, 86 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment are involved. The Point of Invincibility has been deployed, where psychologists from the State Emergency Service and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are working.

Earlier, 15 victims were reported.