Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, to whom he proposed to appoint a special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children.

"During the meeting with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, he proposed to appoint a special envoy to the OSCE PA President, who would focus on the return of Ukrainian children. We must return them to their families, to their loved ones. And the voice of the OSCE and parliamentarians is crucial," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the president discussed with Pons Sampietro joint efforts to return prisoners of war and civilians illegally held by Russia.

"I thank the President for understanding the importance of continuing pressure on Russia. Thank you for the visit. We appreciate the support of Ukraine from the Assembly and the readiness to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children," Zelenskyy said.