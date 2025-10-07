Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:06 07.10.2025

Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

1 min read
Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, to whom he proposed to appoint a special envoy for the return of Ukrainian children.

"During the meeting with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, he proposed to appoint a special envoy to the OSCE PA President, who would focus on the return of Ukrainian children. We must return them to their families, to their loved ones. And the voice of the OSCE and parliamentarians is crucial," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the president discussed with Pons Sampietro joint efforts to return prisoners of war and civilians illegally held by Russia.

"I thank the President for understanding the importance of continuing pressure on Russia. Thank you for the visit. We appreciate the support of Ukraine from the Assembly and the readiness to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #children #president #osce

MORE ABOUT

21:05 07.10.2025
Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

13:53 07.10.2025
Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

20:59 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

20:48 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

20:27 06.10.2025
Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

13:48 04.10.2025
Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

19:11 03.10.2025
Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

13:56 02.10.2025
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

20:52 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

19:53 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

LATEST

Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

Ethnic Policy Service head Yelensky: Ukraine working on transition to state-church partnership

President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts

Ukraine's TAS Insurance Group pays over UAH 4.1 mln for business center damaged in Russian attack

Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Shmyhal, German ambassador Thoms discuss cooperation in defense industry, development of joint ventures

URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

Kyiv opens surgical department of City Clinical Hospital No. 8 after major renovation – KCSA

AD
AD