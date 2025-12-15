Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has briefed Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier about negotiations with the U.S. side to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and said Germany stands for the protection of the territorial integrity and interests of Ukraine.

"I briefed the President about working with the United States for a decent peace, reliable security guarantees and economic recovery. Thank you for the conversation. It is important to ensure the sovereignty, territorial integrity and protection of the national interests of Ukraine. I am grateful that Germany fundamentally supports this position," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday following the conversation.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday, December 14, where the first round of talks between the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner took place on the same day. The second round was held on Monday.