Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided on the new head of the President’s Office, and also announced changes among the heads of regional administrations in early 2026.

"As for the head of the Office, I have decided. Information will be provided a little later. As for the heads of regional administrations, changes will be made at the beginning of the year," he told reporters on Tuesday.