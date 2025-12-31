Kallas urges not to accept Russia’s unfounded claims: Moscow seeks to disrupt real progress towards peace

Russia's statement that Ukraine recently struck key government facilities in Russia is a deliberate distraction, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

"Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners. No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war," she wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine allegedly struck Vladimir Putin's residence on Monday night, which would lead to a "revision of the negotiating position."

Also, according to it, these actions will not go unanswered and the targets for retaliatory strikes and the time of their delivery by the Russian armed forces have been determined.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian Federation's accusations of an alleged attack on Putin's residence, calling it "another lie" against the backdrop of progress in Ukrainian-American negotiations.