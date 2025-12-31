Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:28 31.12.2025

Kallas urges not to accept Russia’s unfounded claims: Moscow seeks to disrupt real progress towards peace

1 min read
Kallas urges not to accept Russia’s unfounded claims: Moscow seeks to disrupt real progress towards peace

Russia's statement that Ukraine recently struck key government facilities in Russia is a deliberate distraction, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

"Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners. No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war," she wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine allegedly struck Vladimir Putin's residence on Monday night, which would lead to a "revision of the negotiating position."

Also, according to it, these actions will not go unanswered and the targets for retaliatory strikes and the time of their delivery by the Russian armed forces have been determined.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian Federation's accusations of an alleged attack on Putin's residence, calling it "another lie" against the backdrop of progress in Ukrainian-American negotiations.

Tags: #kallas

MORE ABOUT

22:06 15.12.2025
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

20:17 15.12.2025
Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

19:45 15.12.2025
Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

17:52 01.12.2025
Kallas on Witkoff's upcoming Moscow talks: I'm afraid Ukraine will be forced to make concessions again

Kallas on Witkoff's upcoming Moscow talks: I'm afraid Ukraine will be forced to make concessions again

12:25 01.12.2025
Kallas believes this week could be crucial for peace talks

Kallas believes this week could be crucial for peace talks

19:00 24.11.2025
Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

18:26 20.11.2025
Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

09:49 20.11.2025
In order to stop this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must also agree to any plans – Kallas

In order to stop this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must also agree to any plans – Kallas

20:42 07.11.2025
Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

10:15 23.10.2025
New EU sanctions package will make it harder for Putin to fund Ukraine war - Kallas

New EU sanctions package will make it harder for Putin to fund Ukraine war - Kallas

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: in 2025, amount of contributions to PURL amounts to $4.3 bln

Military intelligence hits refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse – sources

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland: Any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians unacceptable

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

NABU: Probe of Former Dpty Prime Minister in Regional Development Ministry corruption case completed

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

False statements from Russia raise doubts about its commitment to peace talks – President of Moldova

Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

Poroshenko handed over ‘Blyskavky’ and other equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

AD
AD