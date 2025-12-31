Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:39 31.12.2025

Military intelligence hits refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse – sources

1 min read
Military intelligence hits refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse – sources

On the night of December 31, 2025, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the State Border Guard Service, attacked the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery in Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

As sources in the Main Intelligence Agency told Interfax-Ukraine, among other things, the AVT-12 primary oil processing unit of the Tuapse Oil Refinery was hit, as well as transport pipelines and bulk equipment of the marine oil terminal.

It is noted that the Tuapse Oil Refinery was previously capable of processing about 12 million tonnes of oil per year, thus significantly strengthening the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex.

"The staff of the Main Intelligence Agency sincerely congratulates the Russian serfs on the upcoming holidays and wholeheartedly presents this New Year's fireworks. Pyrotechnic shows with impressive light and noise effects will continue on the territory of the aggressor country throughout the New Year and Christmas holidays under the patronage of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense and with the assistance of the entire Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine!" the interlocutor in military intelligence said.

Tags: #tuapse

MORE ABOUT

10:45 14.03.2025
Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: in 2025, amount of contributions to PURL amounts to $4.3 bln

Kallas urges not to accept Russia’s unfounded claims: Moscow seeks to disrupt real progress towards peace

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland: Any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians unacceptable

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

NABU: Probe of Former Dpty Prime Minister in Regional Development Ministry corruption case completed

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

False statements from Russia raise doubts about its commitment to peace talks – President of Moldova

Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

Poroshenko handed over ‘Blyskavky’ and other equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

AD
AD