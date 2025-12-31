Military intelligence hits refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse – sources

On the night of December 31, 2025, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the State Border Guard Service, attacked the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery in Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

As sources in the Main Intelligence Agency told Interfax-Ukraine, among other things, the AVT-12 primary oil processing unit of the Tuapse Oil Refinery was hit, as well as transport pipelines and bulk equipment of the marine oil terminal.

It is noted that the Tuapse Oil Refinery was previously capable of processing about 12 million tonnes of oil per year, thus significantly strengthening the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex.

"The staff of the Main Intelligence Agency sincerely congratulates the Russian serfs on the upcoming holidays and wholeheartedly presents this New Year's fireworks. Pyrotechnic shows with impressive light and noise effects will continue on the territory of the aggressor country throughout the New Year and Christmas holidays under the patronage of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense and with the assistance of the entire Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine!" the interlocutor in military intelligence said.