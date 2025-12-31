Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 31.12.2025

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland: Any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians unacceptable

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stated the inadmissibility of violence against Ukrainian citizens abroad, in particular those committed out of national hatred, and stressed the need for a principled response. He stated this on Facebook on Wednesday, commenting on the incident of a group beating of a Ukrainian in the city of Radom.

"Violence against Ukrainian citizens abroad, especially when motivated by national hatred, is unacceptable and requires a firm response. Recently, in the city of Radom, Republic of Poland, a Ukrainian citizen became the victim of a group attack following a domestic incident that had been resolved without police involvement. Despite this, he was subjected to physical violence, and during the attack, offensive remarks related to his national origin were made," the ambassador said.

It was noted that as a result of the beating, the Ukrainian citizen sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

"Ukrainian citizens have the right to respect for their dignity and personal safety, regardless of the country they are in. Any acts of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians are unacceptable and must receive appropriate legal assessment," the Ukrainian ambassador emphasized.

He also expressed the hope that "the circumstances of this incident will be thoroughly and impartially investigated, and the perpetrators will be held accountable in accordance with the law, taking into account all aspects of the case, including a possible motive of national hatred."

Bodnar noted that the Ukrainian consular service in Poland is in constant working contact with Polish law enforcement authorities and receives the necessary information through official channels. "Acts of violence against Ukrainian citizens abroad require an appropriate and consistent response," he emphasized.

