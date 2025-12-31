False statements from Russia raise doubts about its commitment to peace talks – President of Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stressed that it was the Russian Federation that attacked Ukraine and is sabotaging peace talks, while Ukrainians are participating in the peace plan developed under the mediation of the United States.

"Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine defends itself and seeks peace, engaging in good faith in a US-brokered peace plan. Russia sabotages peace talks with false claims while bombing civilians, leaving them without power and heat. This is not the behavior of a country that seeks peace," she wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine allegedly struck Vladimir Putin's residence on Monday night, which would lead to "a review of the negotiating position."

Also, according to it, these actions will not go unanswered and the targets for retaliatory strikes and the time of their delivery by the Russian armed forces have been determined.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to Russia's accusations of an alleged attack on Putin's residence, calling it "another lie" amid progress in Ukrainian-American talks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed that Russian manipulations regarding the alleged attempted attack on Putin's residence were fabricated for only one reason: to create a pretext and false justification for further Russian attacks on Ukraine, as well as to undermine and hinder the peace process.