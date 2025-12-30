Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 30.12.2025

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump is focusing on the economic recovery of Ukraine, and believes that this is the number one task to ensure that there are jobs in Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We call this package the Prosperity Package – a recovery package for Ukraine. Economic recovery, job recovery, life recovery in Ukraine. To be honest, we have paid a lot of attention to this. And President Trump is focused on this. He believes that this is the number one task for creating jobs in Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday.

