12:21 31.12.2025

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

As in the past year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine limited the payment of special pensions exceeding UAH 25,950 (10 subsistence minimums for persons who have lost their ability to work) during the period of martial law in 2026, introducing the appropriate reduction coefficients for amounts exceeding this threshold.

According to Resolution No. 1778 of December 30, the coefficient for pensions ranging from 10 to 11 subsistence minimums for persons who have lost their ability to work is 0.5; for pensions ranging from 11 to 13 subsistence minimums, it is 0.4; for pensions ranging from 13 to 17 subsistence minimums, it is 0.3; and for pensions ranging from 17 to 21 subsistence minimums, it is 0.2.

For all payments above 21 subsistence minimums, the coefficient is 0.1. In other words, amounts above UAH 54,500 will be reduced by tenfold.

It also stipulates that these coefficients do not apply to the pensions (pension payments) of persons who directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation or in ensuring its conduct while being directly present in the relevant areas and during the period of the anti-terrorist operation; who directly participated in measures to ensure national security and defense, to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, or in ensuring such measures while being directly present in the relevant areas and during the period of their implementation; who directly participated in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the safety of the population, and safeguard the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine while being directly present in the relevant areas and during the period of such measures; as well as to survivor’s pensions granted to family members of such persons who were killed (died or went missing). This status is confirmed by data from the Unified State Register of War Veterans obtained by the Pension Fund of Ukraine through information exchange with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

As reported, in 2025 the government also restricted the payment of special pensions exceeding UAH 23,610 – equivalent to 10 subsistence minimums for persons who have lost their ability to work – by introducing corresponding reduction coefficients on amounts above this threshold. At the time, the Ministry of Social Policy said that the cap on special pension payments would affect about 17,600 pensioners.

