Zelenskyy following EPC summit: Europe faces many challenges today, but there’s only one effective response to them all – unity

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Meetings on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, were productive. Leaders of all countries discussed security guarantees, increased pressure on Russia, the implementation of the PURL mechanism, which provides for the financing of the purchase of American weapons and ammunition from European partners, and the EU's SAFE rearmament initiative, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Europe faces many challenges today, but there is only one effective response to them all – unity. Unity in every decision made for our collective defense. The PURL initiative and the SAFE instrument, security guarantees for Ukraine, pressure on Russia and the European Union’s new robust sanctions package, the use of frozen Russian assets, and the European future of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans – we discussed all these issues in detail with every leader, and we count on full support,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

According to him, the implementation of current bilateral projects with Ukraine was also discussed with the leader of each country that participated in the EPC summit.

“Europe must be protected from any threats. Only joint action and combined efforts can guarantee real security. I am grateful to everyone who understands this and is ready to work in this way,” Zelenskyy summed up.

As reported, the seventh meeting of the European Political Community in Copenhagen brought together heads of state and government from 47 European countries. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also participated in the event. Denmark currently holds the EU Presidency.