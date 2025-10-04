Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:17 04.10.2025

Zelenskyy following EPC summit: Europe faces many challenges today, but there’s only one effective response to them all – unity

2 min read
Zelenskyy following EPC summit: Europe faces many challenges today, but there’s only one effective response to them all – unity
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Meetings on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, were productive. Leaders of all countries discussed security guarantees, increased pressure on Russia, the implementation of the PURL mechanism, which provides for the financing of the purchase of American weapons and ammunition from European partners, and the EU's SAFE rearmament initiative, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Europe faces many challenges today, but there is only one effective response to them all – unity. Unity in every decision made for our collective defense. The PURL initiative and the SAFE instrument, security guarantees for Ukraine, pressure on Russia and the European Union’s new robust sanctions package, the use of frozen Russian assets, and the European future of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans – we discussed all these issues in detail with every leader, and we count on full support,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

According to him, the implementation of current bilateral projects with Ukraine was also discussed with the leader of each country that participated in the EPC summit.

“Europe must be protected from any threats. Only joint action and combined efforts can guarantee real security. I am grateful to everyone who understands this and is ready to work in this way,” Zelenskyy summed up.

As reported, the seventh meeting of the European Political Community in Copenhagen brought together heads of state and government from 47 European countries. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also participated in the event. Denmark currently holds the EU Presidency.

Tags: #epc #zelenskyy #summit

MORE ABOUT

13:35 04.10.2025
Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

15:36 03.10.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

09:18 03.10.2025
Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss defense cooperation, joint infrastructure projects

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss defense cooperation, joint infrastructure projects

19:55 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

19:32 02.10.2025
Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

18:15 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

11:38 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions

Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions

21:13 30.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

18:50 30.09.2025
Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

15:16 30.09.2025
Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

LATEST

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Special Operations Forces hit Kalibr carrier in Lake Onega in Russia's Karelia

Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

General Staff records 159 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Invaders lose 124 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Defense forces repeal 147 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

AD
AD