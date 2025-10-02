Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:19 02.10.2025

Anti-corruption body independence key to Ukraine's EU accession - Commissioner Kos

2 min read
Anti-corruption body independence key to Ukraine's EU accession - Commissioner Kos
Photo: NABU

Ukraine needs strong and independent anti-corruption institutions, which are the foundation of any democracy, said EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos at a meeting with the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

"Ukraine’s path to the European Union is based on a strong rule of law. A strong Ukraine needs strong and independent anti-corruption institutions. They are the foundation of any democracy that works for the benefit of its citizens," Kos was quoted by NABU in a telegram channel on Thursday, reporting on the meeting in Kyiv of the NABU Director and the SAPO Head with European Commissioner Marta Kos and Danish Foreign Minister Marie Bjerre.

"The parties discussed supporting the independence of anti-corruption institutions, their role in strengthening the rule of law, and Ukraine’s progress on the European integration path," NABU reported.

According to Bjerre, the rule of law and the fight against corruption are among the most important foundations of a democratic society. "Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and their employees work tirelessly every day, contributing to the future of Ukraine as a member of the EU," the Danish Foreign Minister emphasized.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos emphasized that the anti-corruption infrastructure is the foundation for the trust of citizens and international partners.

"EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Minister for European Affairs of the Kingdom of Denmark Marie Bjerre visited the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv to confirm political support for key anti-corruption institutions and to thank detectives and prosecutors for their work in conditions of war and constant pressure," the SAPO noted in a message on the Telegram channel.

According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, high-ranking representatives of the EU and Denmark held a separate meeting with the heads of the SAPO and NABU.

"We discussed the necessary guarantees of institutional independence, protection from interference, emphasizing that the rule of law and an effective anti-corruption system remain the criteria for Ukraine’s movement towards the EU, therefore, attention to the independence of the NABU and SAPO will be maintained," the SAPO emphasizes.

As the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notes, the visit formulated an important message that support for Ukraine from partners continues and will be strengthened.

"However, promoting reforms and achieving a European future for generations of Ukrainian citizens is the responsibility of our society and the state," the SAPO said.

Tags: #anti_corruption #kos

MORE ABOUT

13:02 05.09.2025
NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

14:32 31.07.2025
European Commissioner Kos states Rada restores independence of NABU, SAPO, speaks about priority of fight against corruption

European Commissioner Kos states Rada restores independence of NABU, SAPO, speaks about priority of fight against corruption

09:54 28.07.2025
Macron, von der Leyen stress importance of independent anti-corruption bodies in talks with Zelenskyy

Macron, von der Leyen stress importance of independent anti-corruption bodies in talks with Zelenskyy

11:46 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

18:37 24.07.2025
IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

15:05 24.07.2025
Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

09:24 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

12:40 20.05.2025
Kos: Opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to help Hungary resolve issue of national minorities

Kos: Opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to help Hungary resolve issue of national minorities

19:52 10.04.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

14:43 11.02.2025
Kos: On eve of potential peace talks, EU should help Ukraine gain position of strength

Kos: On eve of potential peace talks, EU should help Ukraine gain position of strength

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

European commissioner Kos on meeting with representatives of national minorities: no one expressed concerns about protection of rights

LATEST

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

European commissioner Kos on meeting with representatives of national minorities: no one expressed concerns about protection of rights

All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

No delays in payments to military personnel, Finance Ministry preparing UAH 300 bln defense spending increase

Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's drone defense experience can protect Europe

AD
AD