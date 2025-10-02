Anti-corruption body independence key to Ukraine's EU accession - Commissioner Kos

Photo: NABU

Ukraine needs strong and independent anti-corruption institutions, which are the foundation of any democracy, said EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos at a meeting with the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

"Ukraine’s path to the European Union is based on a strong rule of law. A strong Ukraine needs strong and independent anti-corruption institutions. They are the foundation of any democracy that works for the benefit of its citizens," Kos was quoted by NABU in a telegram channel on Thursday, reporting on the meeting in Kyiv of the NABU Director and the SAPO Head with European Commissioner Marta Kos and Danish Foreign Minister Marie Bjerre.

"The parties discussed supporting the independence of anti-corruption institutions, their role in strengthening the rule of law, and Ukraine’s progress on the European integration path," NABU reported.

According to Bjerre, the rule of law and the fight against corruption are among the most important foundations of a democratic society. "Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and their employees work tirelessly every day, contributing to the future of Ukraine as a member of the EU," the Danish Foreign Minister emphasized.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos emphasized that the anti-corruption infrastructure is the foundation for the trust of citizens and international partners.

"EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Minister for European Affairs of the Kingdom of Denmark Marie Bjerre visited the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv to confirm political support for key anti-corruption institutions and to thank detectives and prosecutors for their work in conditions of war and constant pressure," the SAPO noted in a message on the Telegram channel.

According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, high-ranking representatives of the EU and Denmark held a separate meeting with the heads of the SAPO and NABU.

"We discussed the necessary guarantees of institutional independence, protection from interference, emphasizing that the rule of law and an effective anti-corruption system remain the criteria for Ukraine’s movement towards the EU, therefore, attention to the independence of the NABU and SAPO will be maintained," the SAPO emphasizes.

As the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notes, the visit formulated an important message that support for Ukraine from partners continues and will be strengthened.

"However, promoting reforms and achieving a European future for generations of Ukrainian citizens is the responsibility of our society and the state," the SAPO said.