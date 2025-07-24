Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:37 24.07.2025

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

2 min read
The independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure created in Ukraine is a critical element of the cooperation program between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), IMF Director for Communications Department Julie Kozack has said.

During a briefing at the Fund on Thursday, she said they take into account the government's intention to introduce a new bill on restoring the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

Kozack also reported that in the coming weeks, IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities are expected to intensify discussions on both Ukraine's 2026 budget and the overall assessment of Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and the medium-term perspective, to build a comprehensive picture.

Kozack said this work is important for the current program and any future potential cooperation with Ukraine that IMF staff might have.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also issued a statement sharing the concerns expressed by the EU, G7 ambassadors, and international partners regarding the developments surrounding the NABU and SAPO in Ukraine. The bank said the independence of anti-corruption agencies is a core component of the rule of law, and pledged to continue working with the Ukrainian authorities on this issue.

In addition, there have been recent statements about the possibility of a new program with the IMF, as the current four-year $16 billion EFF program ends in the first quarter of 2027. According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, such a new program is needed in the event of a prolonged war.

"Part of these negotiations will be our interaction with the International Monetary Fund, as we are currently working with them to form a certain concept and approach to a new, updated program of interaction and expanded financing, which will take into account new realities related to security risks, the dynamics of the recovery of the macroeconomic situation, and geopolitics," NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny also said on Thursday.

