Kallas: Fact of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine shows anti-corruption bodies work

Photo: elements.envato.com

The conduct of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine shows that anti-corruption bodies are working in the country, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has said.

"I also want to address the corruption probes in Ukraine, especially in wartime, trust matters. Ukraine's fight for freedom and its path towards Europe should not be tainted by this. However, the fact that investigations take place shows that anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine work. Also, the public outcry for this has been very, very strong," Kallas said in her statement to the press on Tuesday following the meeting of EU defense ministers, which discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and European defense.

As reported, on November 10, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular JSC Energoatom.