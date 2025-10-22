Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:21 22.10.2025

Investigation into businessman Zhevaho completed in case of ex-Chairman of Supreme Court

3 min read
Investigation into businessman Zhevaho completed in case of ex-Chairman of Supreme Court

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine have completed a pretrial investigation into the owner of the Finance and Credit group, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho, and his accomplice in the bribery case of ex-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev.

"The prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has decided to finish the pretrial investigation into the case of the Finance and Credit group owner, who is suspected of providing illegal benefits to the Supreme Court chairman and judges," the SAPO said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Additionally, according to SAPO, the investigation into the case against the individual who facilitated the transfer of the aforementioned funds has concluded.

"Today, at the direction of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives made the case materials available to the defense for review," the report states.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office recalls that the SAPO and NABU determined that the businessman — the owner of the Finance and Credit Group — had contacts with a lawyer from the bar association. The lawyer was supposed to transfer the funds to another person involved in criminal activity. That person was supposed to provide the funds as an illegal benefit to the leadership of the Supreme Court in exchange for a court decision favorable to the businessman.

According to the investigation, the Ukrainian businessman purchased 40.19% of the mining and processing plant's shares from four companies in 2002. Eighteen years later, the former shareholders filed a lawsuit in a commercial court, seeking to invalidate the securities purchase and sale agreement and regain ownership of the plant. However, the court refused to grant their request.

In 2022, the appeal court overturned the initial decision and invalidated the securities purchase and sale agreement.

"To prevent the loss of shares, the businessman conspired with a back-office lawyer at the Supreme Court in early March 2023. From March to April of 2023, with the help of another lawyer and several unidentified individuals, the businessman transferred $2.7 million to the lawyer," according to the SAPO report.

On April 19, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the businessman.

On May 15, 2023, the Chairman of the Supreme Court and the lawyer were caught accepting the second installment of $450,000. The businessman was informed of the suspicion in August 2023, and his accomplice was informed in September 2025.

SAPO does not specify the names of the defendants. The defendants are businessman Zhevaho and former Chairman of the Supreme Court Kniazev.

Tags: #anti_corruption #authorities #zhevaho

MORE ABOUT

13:46 15.10.2025
Court permits special investigation into businessman Zhevaho in case involving ex-Supreme Court chief Kniazev

Court permits special investigation into businessman Zhevaho in case involving ex-Supreme Court chief Kniazev

11:19 02.10.2025
Anti-corruption body independence key to Ukraine's EU accession - Commissioner Kos

Anti-corruption body independence key to Ukraine's EU accession - Commissioner Kos

13:02 05.09.2025
NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

19:53 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

09:54 28.07.2025
Macron, von der Leyen stress importance of independent anti-corruption bodies in talks with Zelenskyy

Macron, von der Leyen stress importance of independent anti-corruption bodies in talks with Zelenskyy

11:46 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

18:37 24.07.2025
IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

15:05 24.07.2025
Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

09:24 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

20:51 21.03.2025
Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

AD
AD