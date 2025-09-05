Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 05.09.2025

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos says he expects a new wave of attacks on the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"Now I'm talking about a specific danger that suspicions will be handed over to individual employees next week. Various information has already been sent - that there will be searches, that 11 suspicions have been prepared in general. We cannot know this 100%, but we understand from various sources that something is being planned," the NABU Director said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Friday in Kyiv.

He added: "What exactly it will be - we don't know, but something will definitely happen."

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko added: "Similar information."

Tags: #anti_corruption

