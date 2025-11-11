Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 11.11.2025

URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate

2 min read
URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has received a certificate of compliance with the "Anti-Corruption Management System" standard.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society has successfully passed a certification audit and received… a certificate of compliance with the international standard ISO 37001:2016 "Anti-Corruption Management System" and became the first National Society in the world to receive such a certificate. In Ukraine, only 10 organizations have the level of compliance with the ISO 37001:2016 standard, and the Ukrainian Red Cross is among them," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The implementation of the ISO 37001:2016 standard is aimed at strengthening the internal control system, risk management and ensuring integrity in all processes of the organization.

The results of the audit confirmed the effectiveness of the functioning of the corruption prevention system in the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Obtaining the certificate was the result of the consistent work of the Risk Management Department of the URCS, which coordinated the process of implementing the anti-corruption system in accordance with the requirements of the international standard.

The URCS thanked its partners from the International Red Cross Movement for financial and technical support.

"We continue to strengthen the management system, adhering to international standards, the basic principles of the Movement and good governance approaches.

We are building an organization that is trusted," URCS said.

Tags: #anti_corruption #urcs

MORE ABOUT

18:00 10.11.2025
URCS training as part of winter preparation takes place in Kyiv region

URCS training as part of winter preparation takes place in Kyiv region

10:05 10.11.2025
URCS rapid response team deploys to site of Russian UAV attack in Dnipro

URCS rapid response team deploys to site of Russian UAV attack in Dnipro

10:48 07.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross conducting series of trainings on psychological first aid for civil servants

Ukrainian Red Cross conducting series of trainings on psychological first aid for civil servants

17:48 06.11.2025
Mobile rehabilitation units of Ukrainian Red Cross Society start operating in Kharkiv region

Mobile rehabilitation units of Ukrainian Red Cross Society start operating in Kharkiv region

13:15 06.11.2025
Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies

Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies

12:30 05.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

20:00 04.11.2025
URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

11:13 31.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

12:15 30.10.2025
URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

12:52 29.10.2025
URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

HOT NEWS

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

LATEST

Ukrainian MP Kravchuk on results of Parliamentary Association Committee meeting: Ukraine is equal partner of EU

Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

AD
AD