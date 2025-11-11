URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has received a certificate of compliance with the "Anti-Corruption Management System" standard.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society has successfully passed a certification audit and received… a certificate of compliance with the international standard ISO 37001:2016 "Anti-Corruption Management System" and became the first National Society in the world to receive such a certificate. In Ukraine, only 10 organizations have the level of compliance with the ISO 37001:2016 standard, and the Ukrainian Red Cross is among them," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The implementation of the ISO 37001:2016 standard is aimed at strengthening the internal control system, risk management and ensuring integrity in all processes of the organization.

The results of the audit confirmed the effectiveness of the functioning of the corruption prevention system in the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Obtaining the certificate was the result of the consistent work of the Risk Management Department of the URCS, which coordinated the process of implementing the anti-corruption system in accordance with the requirements of the international standard.

The URCS thanked its partners from the International Red Cross Movement for financial and technical support.

"We continue to strengthen the management system, adhering to international standards, the basic principles of the Movement and good governance approaches.

We are building an organization that is trusted," URCS said.