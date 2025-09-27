Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:40 27.09.2025

OSCE publishes report on Russian war crimes against Ukrainian POWs

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has published a report by an independent mission of experts on the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russia, which states that the conditions of detention of prisoners of war do not meet international standards, and Russia is responsible for large-scale and systematic violations of them.

As noted in the Telegram channel of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Saturday, the investigation was conducted by international law experts from France, the Czech Republic and Sweden. Their mandate was to study possible violations of international humanitarian law, human rights, as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The mission stated that the aggressor country systematically denies Ukrainian soldiers the status of prisoners of war, instead calling them “persons detained for countering the special military operation.” This creates conditions for illegal criminal prosecution of Ukrainian servicemen solely for participating in hostilities. Such practice grossly contradicts the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the provisions of the Geneva Conventions.

The Coordination Staff said the OSCE report records numerous facts of arbitrary executions and murders of Ukrainian soldiers after capture, as well as ill-treatment and torture. According to experts, torture is a widespread and systematic practice carried out or tolerated by Russian state structures.

OSCE experts state the conditions of detention of prisoners of war do not meet international standards: overcrowded premises, lack of proper medical care, nutrition and hygiene. Ukrainian prisoners of war are deprived of the opportunity to communicate with their families, and access by the International Committee of the Red Cross is severely restricted. Such actions may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The mission concluded that Russia bears responsibility for large-scale and systematic violations of international law in the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The report emphasizes the need for an urgent international investigation and prosecution of those responsible, including by bringing the cases to the International Criminal Court.

“The Coordination Headquarters calls on the international community to ensure the protection of the rights of Ukrainian military and civilian personnel held in Russian captivity and to continue to exert pressure on the aggressor state to end these crimes and release Ukrainian citizens,” the Coordination Headquarters said in the statement.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that it welcomes the OSCE report and noted that this document can be used as evidence of war crimes in the framework of holding the aggressor state accountable.

