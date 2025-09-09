Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 09.09.2025

OSCE Permanent Council condemns escalation of terror by Russia – Sybiha

1 min read
OSCE Permanent Council condemns escalation of terror by Russia – Sybiha
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The OSCE Permanent Council, at a special meeting on September 9, demonstrated its strong support for Ukraine in response to Russian terrorism, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Despite its desperate efforts, Russia will not escape responsibility for the war crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine. Our partners—from Finland to Australia and Japan—took a principled stance by resolutely condemning Russia’s escalation of terror. All of them clearly underlined that there is no alternative to putting an end to Russian aggression,” Sybiha said on X Tuesday.

“Ukraine highly values this broad support and solidarity. We are also grateful for the condolences for the victims of Russia’s latest terror attacks and their loved ones,” the minister added.

Tags: #support #osce

MORE ABOUT

18:15 03.09.2025
Kyiv CCI and Egyptian Embassy agree to support ukrainian business in Africa

Kyiv CCI and Egyptian Embassy agree to support ukrainian business in Africa

09:55 02.09.2025
Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

20:43 01.09.2025
At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, allies assure Kyiv of support in countering Russian terrorism – MFA

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, allies assure Kyiv of support in countering Russian terrorism – MFA

20:28 28.08.2025
OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

11:37 26.08.2025
Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

17:38 14.08.2025
Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

19:30 13.08.2025
Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

19:12 04.08.2025
Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

18:10 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

14:44 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy calls on OSCE conference participants to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them

Zelenskyy calls on OSCE conference participants to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Trump says FBI investigating murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

Shmyhal urges allies at Ramstein to fund weapons production: There is threat of losing edge in FPV drones on frontline

European Parliament approves resolution on European Commission's reports for 2023-24 on Ukraine's progress in reforms – Poroshenko

AD
AD