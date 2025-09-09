OSCE Permanent Council condemns escalation of terror by Russia – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The OSCE Permanent Council, at a special meeting on September 9, demonstrated its strong support for Ukraine in response to Russian terrorism, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Despite its desperate efforts, Russia will not escape responsibility for the war crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine. Our partners—from Finland to Australia and Japan—took a principled stance by resolutely condemning Russia’s escalation of terror. All of them clearly underlined that there is no alternative to putting an end to Russian aggression,” Sybiha said on X Tuesday.

“Ukraine highly values this broad support and solidarity. We are also grateful for the condolences for the victims of Russia’s latest terror attacks and their loved ones,” the minister added.