13:08 04.12.2025

As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe – FM Sybiha

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has taken part in the plenary session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Vienna, calling in particular for reflection on the role that the Organization can play in the post-war period.

"In the year of the fiftieth anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, it is time to speak honestly about the real state of security and cooperation in Europe. It is time to act to restore them," the minister said.

Sybiha called on all partners to make every effort to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Problems must be solved, not ignored. This war is not as far away as some may think. Vienna is closer to its front line than to some other European capitals. No one should have any illusions. As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe," he said.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the Ukrainian side will use every, even the smallest opportunity to end the war. If there is at least one chance to achieve peace at the negotiating table, it should be the main one.

