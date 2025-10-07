Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:53 07.10.2025

Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

1 min read

Violations of the airspace of a number of European countries show that the war unleashed by Russia is no longer limited to Ukraine, said the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampierto.

"Russia's aggression threatens not only your country. It threatens the stability of our international order. It undermines the principles that ensure the security of our region and the freedom of our people. And the violations of the airspace of Poland, Romania, Estonia, Denmark, Lithuania remind us all that this is not only Ukraine's war," Sampierto said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the OSCE PA President, Putin must stop the war.

"He must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. And any peace ... must be agreed with Ukraine, not imposed on it," Sampierto noted.

He also expressed concern about Russia's deliberate and systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. "Russia must realize the seriousness of its behavior," Sampierto stressed.

Tags: #sampierto #osce

