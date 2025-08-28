Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 28.08.2025

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Bratu condemned Russia's combined attack on Kyiv last night, noting the significant impact of the war on media freedom.

“Damages sustained by editorial offices of Ukrainska Pravdaand Radio Svoboda, as a result of Russia attack last night on Kyiv, again shows the war’s tremendous impact on safety of journalists in Ukraine,” Bratu said on X Thursday.

He stressed that the war continues to put media, journalists and their families at risk. This was also demonstrated in late July 2025, when Russian strikes on Kyiv damaged the homes of at least three journalists.

“I am once again compelled to condemn such attacks and urge Russia's full adherence to OSCE commitments and International Humanitarian Law,” Bratu summed up.

