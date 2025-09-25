Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:58 25.09.2025

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu discussed further cooperation and diplomatic steps to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine at a meeting in New York.

"At the UN headquarters, I met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to discuss steps to develop our cooperation and current diplomatic activities aimed at stopping Russia's war," he said on the Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sybiha briefed the OSCE Secretary General about the situation on the battlefield. "I stressed that Russia is the main obstacle to peace, as it continues to escalate terror against Ukraine, carrying out continuous attacks on our cities, targeting civilian infrastructure and holding innocent civilians hostage," Sybiha said in a post. "I also drew attention to the forced deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia and the urgent need to mobilize all possible efforts for their return home," the minister added.

"A comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act is the cornerstone of the future security architecture in the OSCE region," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

