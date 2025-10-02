Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the release of 185 Ukrainian defenders and 20 Ukrainian civilians from Russian captivity.

“We are bringing home 185 of our defenders from Russian captivity. One hundred eighty-three are enlisted personnel and sergeants, and two are officers. They are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Alongside our defenders, civilians are also returning home – 20 of our people. Everyone will definitely receive all the support they need,” Zelenskyy said on X.