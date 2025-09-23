Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 23.09.2025

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, the Ukrainian head of state press service has said.

"The leaders talked about diplomatic work to achieve peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his readiness to meet with the Russian side at the level of leaders. Karin Keller-Sutter assured that Switzerland is ready to host such a meeting. However, the presidents have the same vision: so far there are no steps that would indicate that Russia wants to end the war," the report reads.

During the meeting, the parties noted that Russia's violations of the airspace of NATO member states and the fixation of drones in an increasing number of countries are not accidental. This is an expansion of aggression.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Keller-Sutter discussed cooperation related to the implementation of a major cultural project and the continuation of the partnership in ensuring global food security.

Tags: #meeting #swiss #presidents

