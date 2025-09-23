Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MarkJCarney2025/

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which gathered for a meeting in New York, advocates for the safe return of children abducted by Russia from Ukraine, which should be part of any negotiated settlement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

"The 42 members of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children are united in our mission. We are committed to the safe return of Ukrainian children, and this must be part of any negotiated settlement," he said, opening a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Carney said the Coalition has provided Russia and Turkey with an initial list of 339 children who should be returned home, "which is just the beginning."

"There are thousands more children who have been illegally abducted, who have survived these horrors and must return home," the Prime Minister said.

As co-chairs of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney brought together leaders of interested states to exchange views and explore concrete steps to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and restore their rights, safety, and dignity.