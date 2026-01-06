Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:17 06.01.2026

Canada welcomes appointment of Chrystia Freeland as Economic Development Advisor to Ukraine – Carney

1 min read

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the appointment of Chrystia Freeland as Economic Development Advisor to Ukraine, emphasizing her unique qualifications for the role and Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine at this crucial moment for the country.

"Thank you Chrystia for your important work as Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. You are uniquely qualified for this important new role. It is a further credit to Canada’s steadfast support for Ukraine that a Canadian is taking on this role at this crucial moment for Ukraine’s future," Carney wrote on X.

He also stressed that Canada will continue to stand by Ukraine to ensure a just and lasting peace.

As reported, earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Canada's Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, as his advisor on economic development.

Corresponding decree No. 15/2026 of January 5 was published on the website of the head of state. "To appoint Chrystia Freeland as Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Economic Development [non-staff position]," its text reads.

#canada

