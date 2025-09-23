Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to hold the next summit on the return of Ukrainian children in Brussels, and hopes that such a format will bring progress in resolving the issue of the fate of children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We expect to hold the next such summit in Brussels under the co-chairmanship of Ukraine and the European Commission... And I hope that this format will bring progress in resolving this very, very sensational issue – the fate of Ukrainian children," Zelenskyy said during a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The president emphasized the honesty and symbolism of the fact that the first crime for which Putin was charged was a crime against children. Zelenskyy thanked every country that applied the International Criminal Court warrant against Putin and others guilty of abducting Ukrainian children.

The head of the Ukrainian state also said that thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the support of partners, 1,625 children have already been returned home.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced the launch of a tracking mechanism to collect all data on displaced children in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Russia is hiding the truth, so this work is key. This means funding, searching, verifying information and working to make sure that those responsible are brought to justice," the president said.