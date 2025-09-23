Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:16 23.09.2025

Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine plans to hold next summit on return of Ukrainian children in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to hold the next summit on the return of Ukrainian children in Brussels, and hopes that such a format will bring progress in resolving the issue of the fate of children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We expect to hold the next such summit in Brussels under the co-chairmanship of Ukraine and the European Commission... And I hope that this format will bring progress in resolving this very, very sensational issue – the fate of Ukrainian children," Zelenskyy said during a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The president emphasized the honesty and symbolism of the fact that the first crime for which Putin was charged was a crime against children. Zelenskyy thanked every country that applied the International Criminal Court warrant against Putin and others guilty of abducting Ukrainian children.

The head of the Ukrainian state also said that thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the support of partners, 1,625 children have already been returned home.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced the launch of a tracking mechanism to collect all data on displaced children in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Russia is hiding the truth, so this work is key. This means funding, searching, verifying information and working to make sure that those responsible are brought to justice," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #children #summit

MORE ABOUT

20:56 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

19:46 23.09.2025
Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

19:44 23.09.2025
Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

19:20 23.09.2025
Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

18:02 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy takes part in opening of 80th UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy takes part in opening of 80th UN General Assembly

16:00 23.09.2025
Fifth Crimean Platform Summit to be held in New York on Wed - MFA

Fifth Crimean Platform Summit to be held in New York on Wed - MFA

15:27 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy reached understanding with Trump, will push Russia response - ex-PM Yatsenyuk

Zelenskyy reached understanding with Trump, will push Russia response - ex-PM Yatsenyuk

09:10 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy meets Kellogg before UNGA in New York, discusses supply of weapons

Zelenskyy meets Kellogg before UNGA in New York, discusses supply of weapons

19:44 22.09.2025
Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

18:33 22.09.2025
Zelenskyy proposes Parliament deploy Ukrainian Navy warships to Turkey, UK

Zelenskyy proposes Parliament deploy Ukrainian Navy warships to Turkey, UK

HOT NEWS

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

LATEST

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

AD
AD