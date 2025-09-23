Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that there will be no military solution to the war in Ukraine, and the meeting of the leaders of the United States and Russia in Alaska "gave hope for a negotiated settlement."

"We all already know that there will be no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The recent meeting in Alaska gave hope for a negotiated settlement. It is necessary to pave the way for a realistic solution. This implies taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties," he said during a speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Lula da Silva added that the Friends of Peace platform initiated by China and Brazil can "promote dialogue and its [conflict's] diplomatic resolution."

Last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China, Brazil, Pakistan and some other countries of the Global South had agreed to create a Friends of Peace platform, within the framework of which they plan to promote a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis."

As reported, the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 23, in New York.

The debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 23 to 27 and 29, 2025. Heads of State and Government, ministers and activists will come together to find solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, security and sustainable development. the General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly is titled "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights."