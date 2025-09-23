Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:06 23.09.2025

Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

2 min read
Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that there will be no military solution to the war in Ukraine, and the meeting of the leaders of the United States and Russia in Alaska "gave hope for a negotiated settlement."

"We all already know that there will be no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The recent meeting in Alaska gave hope for a negotiated settlement. It is necessary to pave the way for a realistic solution. This implies taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties," he said during a speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Lula da Silva added that the Friends of Peace platform initiated by China and Brazil can "promote dialogue and its [conflict's] diplomatic resolution."

Last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China, Brazil, Pakistan and some other countries of the Global South had agreed to create a Friends of Peace platform, within the framework of which they plan to promote a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis."

As reported, the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 23, in New York.

The debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 23 to 27 and 29, 2025. Heads of State and Government, ministers and activists will come together to find solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, security and sustainable development. the General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly is titled "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights."

Tags: #position #rf #brazil

MORE ABOUT

21:04 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

20:30 23.09.2025
Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

20:00 23.09.2025
Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

19:52 23.09.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

19:11 22.09.2025
Bipartisan bill to use Russia's frozen assets in support of Ukraine registered in US Senate

Bipartisan bill to use Russia's frozen assets in support of Ukraine registered in US Senate

20:22 19.09.2025
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian crossing, several tanks – Unmanned Systems Forces

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian crossing, several tanks – Unmanned Systems Forces

20:51 18.09.2025
FSB agent who led Russian Interior Ministry during occupation of Kherson sentenced to life in absentia

FSB agent who led Russian Interior Ministry during occupation of Kherson sentenced to life in absentia

19:07 18.09.2025
Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

20:24 16.09.2025
Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

21:00 15.09.2025
Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

HOT NEWS

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

LATEST

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

AD
AD