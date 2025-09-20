Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:12 20.09.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing aid at the scenes of Russian attacks in Dnipro and Mykolaiv.

"Another uneasy night for Ukrainians. Dnipro. Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Dnipropetrovsk region, working with other emergency services, assisted at the site of the strike on the city," the URCS said Saturday on Facebook.

Volunteers operated in two locations: they went door-to-door in damaged buildings, checked on people rescued from apartments, and gave them the necessary assistance. They also helped evacuate two elderly residents to stay with relatives. First aid was provided to three people with varying injuries, while four others received initial psychological support.

In Mykolaiv region, a Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team assisted at the site of a Russian strike. Volunteers accompanied emergency crews at an industrial facility.

As reported, a combined Russian missile-and-drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Dnipro left one person dead and 26 injured. More than 22 buildings were damaged in the regional center, with the worst destruction in a high-rise on the right bank. Eight schools and preschools, as well as buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, were also damaged. A municipal transport depot and several trolleybuses were hit, and overhead power lines were severed.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Mykolaiv region came under heavy Russian fire overnight, involving ballistic missiles and drones. Industrial facilities were targeted, sparking fires. Firefighting and cleanup efforts continue, and there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Tags: #mykolaiv #dnipro #shelling #urcs #help

