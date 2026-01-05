Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 05.01.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate population from frontline regions

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to evacuate the population from frontline regions.

“Evacuations of civilians continue in the front-line regions of Ukraine Recently, the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Donetsk region carried out evacuations from communities under the control of the Government of Ukraine. Working in close coordination with the special police unit Bilyi Yanhol (White Angels), volunteers evacuated residents from Lyman to Kramatorsk,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

In addition, volunteers of Zaporizhia regional rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross evacuated a large family to Zaporizhia.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the teams, effective communication, and strict adherence to safety procedures, people were safely evacuated from high-risk areas and relocated to more secure locations.

