Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:32 06.01.2026

URCS volunteers helped extinguish fire in capital

1 min read
Photo: URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided support to rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

"Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance at the scene of a large-scale fire in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers set up a support point for rescuers who worked for several hours in difficult conditions to put out the fire. At this point, firefighters received hot drinks and necessary assistance.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a three-story warehouse on January 5, which quickly spread to the roof of the building.

