URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Photo: URCS

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers worked at the scene of the liquidation of the consequences of the night Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia.

"In Zaporizhia, the URCS rapid response unit promptly arrived at the scene of the liquidation of the consequences of the night attack. Volunteers provided first psychological aid on site and were on duty in case of providing first aid to the injured and rescuers," the URC reported on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, Russian troops on Wednesday struck Zaporizhia with drones. There were no casualties. A commercial and residential building and a nearby building were damaged.