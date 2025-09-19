Concept of three new weapons export platforms to be presented within two weeks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on weapons production, the concept of three new export platforms will be presented within two weeks.

"Certain types of weapons, and these are modern weapons, we can produce in much larger volumes than we can finance ourselves, and certain types of weapons we already have in much larger volumes than Ukraine actually needs. An example is naval drones, which the world is counting on and which we have in surplus, as well as anti-tank weapons, some other types," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

According to the president, the first priority is the front and the provision of brigades, the second is Ukrainian arsenals, and the third priority is controlled exports.

"Within two weeks, a concept will be presented – three new export platforms," ​​the president said.

He noted that the first platform will be for exports and interaction with the United States, the second – with European partners, and the third – with other partners who are also interested in Ukrainian weapons and from whom Ukraine has received one or another support.