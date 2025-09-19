Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:38 19.09.2025

Concept of three new weapons export platforms to be presented within two weeks

1 min read
Concept of three new weapons export platforms to be presented within two weeks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on weapons production, the concept of three new export platforms will be presented within two weeks.

"Certain types of weapons, and these are modern weapons, we can produce in much larger volumes than we can finance ourselves, and certain types of weapons we already have in much larger volumes than Ukraine actually needs. An example is naval drones, which the world is counting on and which we have in surplus, as well as anti-tank weapons, some other types," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

According to the president, the first priority is the front and the provision of brigades, the second is Ukrainian arsenals, and the third priority is controlled exports.

"Within two weeks, a concept will be presented – three new export platforms," ​​the president said.

He noted that the first platform will be for exports and interaction with the United States, the second – with European partners, and the third – with other partners who are also interested in Ukrainian weapons and from whom Ukraine has received one or another support.

Tags: #president #weapons #export

MORE ABOUT

20:44 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

20:30 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

19:53 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

14:48 17.09.2025
Foreign Ministry confirms US approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine under PURL program

Foreign Ministry confirms US approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine under PURL program

20:39 15.09.2025
Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

20:18 15.09.2025
All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

19:32 12.09.2025
Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

18:07 12.09.2025
Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

19:37 11.09.2025
Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

11:18 09.09.2025
Ukraine intelligence adds 100+ foreign weapon components to database

Ukraine intelligence adds 100+ foreign weapon components to database

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

Defense Ministry launches beta test of deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities

Couple killed in Huliaipole after Russian drone strikes car

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian crossing, several tanks – Unmanned Systems Forces

Trump, Xi Jinping agree to meet in person in South Korea at APEC summit

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

AD
AD