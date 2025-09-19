Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:29 19.09.2025

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

Serhiy Boyev, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, held a meeting with Dennis Bürjes, the executive director of the German company FFG. They discussed the problems of localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine and new weapons models.

"First, the parties updated the status of the joint project to repair armored vehicles in Ukraine. They discussed the work performed, future plans, and issues that need to be resolved. Dennis Bürjes briefed Serhiy Boyev on the scope of the Leopard tank restoration project. According to FFG's executive director, a repair hub has been built in Ukraine that is ready to increase the volume of equipment repairs. He emphasized that the company has sufficient spare parts, employees, and funding for this," the message on the website of the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

The parties also discussed the possibility of exchanging destroyed equipment units for new ones to quickly supply the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Ukraine is interested in the fact that the equipment returns to the battlefield faster and helps our military perform tasks," the Press Service of the Ministry of Defense quotes Boyev as saying.

FFG representatives familiarized the Ukrainian side with new models of weapons, in particular, potentially capable of enhancing the capabilities to shoot down drones.

