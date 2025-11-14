Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed support for Ukraine and joint steps with partners to put pressure on Russia with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

“I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stub. Once again, Russia has launched a heinous attack against Ukraine, our people, and ordinary residential buildings. Alex expressed his condolences to the entire Ukrainian nation and condemned this vile Russian strike. I thanked him for his words of support. We discussed further support for Ukraine in every possible direction, as well as our joint steps with partners to exert pressure on Russia. Only pressure – with sanctions and strength – can force Russia to end this war, a war that no one but them ever needed. We will do everything possible to achieve this,” he said on X Friday.