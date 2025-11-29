Ukrainian delegation traveling to USA with clear position on protecting national interests – Sybiha

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ukrainian delegation traveling to the United States to discuss peace efforts has the necessary directives and is traveling with a "firm and clear" position on protecting national interests, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual Charity Fair 2025, Sybiha confirmed that a Ukrainian delegation is currently heading to the United States. He noted that the delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes First Deputy Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia. Also present are National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The delegation has directives, all necessary procedural measures have been completed, so we are going with a firm and clear position to protect national interests. The most important thing is to seize the moment and accelerate peace efforts," said Sybiha.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the United States and President Donald Trump for their leadership in this process.

"It is important for us to continue this trajectory and the United States' involvement in this peace process.

I repeat, we are at the right moment for these peace efforts to truly gain a new momentum, the right momentum to bring about a just peace," the Foreign Minister stated.