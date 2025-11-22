Interfax-Ukraine
16:10 22.11.2025

Ukrainian, Croatian Foreign Ministers discuss frontline situation, peace process, importance of European unity

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed the frontline situation, the new dynamic of the peace process, and the need for European unity with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman.

"I had a call with my Croatian colleague @GrlicRadman to reaffirm the strength of our bilateral partnership and cooperation within the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format," Sybiha wrote on social media X.

According to him, they spoke about the current frontline situation, the new dynamic in the peace process, and the need for European unity and strength in supporting Ukraine at this decisive time.

"I am grateful for Croatia’s strong humanitarian, military, and political support," Sybiha said.

