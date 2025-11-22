Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Poland need to be involved in peace efforts in Ukraine

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Polish Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski discussed U.S. peace proposals. Sybiha emphasized the need to involve Poland in any peace efforts.

"I had an important and thorough discussion about the American peace proposals with Radek Sikorski. I shared our assessment and the sequence of further steps," Sybiha wrote on social media X.

According to him, during the conversation, the minister emphasized that "European nations, and especially Poland as Ukraine's reliable ally and neighbor, need to be engaged and play an important role in peace efforts."

"I appreciate Radek's advice, views, and suggestions, as well as Poland's support for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

In the wake of Russia's increased hybrid attacks against Europe, including the latest acts of sabotage against Poland, the parties also discussed our further work to strengthen shared security both bilaterally and in the format of the Lublin Triangle together with Lithuania.