Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Gavin Gray the new Extended Fund Facility for the period of 2026-2029.

"This week, the mission is working in Kyiv with government and NBU teams on the new Extended Fund Facility for the period 2026-2029. This program is necessary to support our state's macro-financial stability in the face of a full-scale invasion," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She added that the government informed the mission about its plan to reorganize the energy sector's management system, including launching a competition for a new supervisory board for Energoatom and initiating an audit of the company.

"We discussed the draft state budget for 2026, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. The adoption of this budget is necessary for the approval of the new program. Together with our IMF partners, we hope the vote on the document will take place no later than December 2," noted the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko emphasized that everything necessary must be done to ensure the state has adequate financing for defense and social needs beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

As reported, there is currently a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the IMF in the amount of $15.6 billion, which was approved in March 2023, and the next 10th tranche of SDR 1.117 billion ($1.6 billion at the current exchange rate) is scheduled for December.

Initially, the current program provided for a total amount of external financing for Ukraine with the participation of international partners of $115 billion in the basic version and $140 billion in the negative version, but as the war dragged on, these figures were increased to $153 billion and $165 billion, respectively.