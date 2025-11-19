Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:20 19.11.2025

Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

2 min read
Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Gavin Gray the new Extended Fund Facility for the period of 2026-2029.

"This week, the mission is working in Kyiv with government and NBU teams on the new Extended Fund Facility for the period 2026-2029. This program is necessary to support our state's macro-financial stability in the face of a full-scale invasion," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She added that the government informed the mission about its plan to reorganize the energy sector's management system, including launching a competition for a new supervisory board for Energoatom and initiating an audit of the company.

"We discussed the draft state budget for 2026, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. The adoption of this budget is necessary for the approval of the new program. Together with our IMF partners, we hope the vote on the document will take place no later than December 2," noted the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko emphasized that everything necessary must be done to ensure the state has adequate financing for defense and social needs beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

As reported, there is currently a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the IMF in the amount of $15.6 billion, which was approved in March 2023, and the next 10th tranche of SDR 1.117 billion ($1.6 billion at the current exchange rate) is scheduled for December.

Initially, the current program provided for a total amount of external financing for Ukraine with the participation of international partners of $115 billion in the basic version and $140 billion in the negative version, but as the war dragged on, these figures were increased to $153 billion and $165 billion, respectively.

Tags: #discussed #imf #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

17:39 19.11.2025
Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

19:52 18.11.2025
Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

13:48 18.11.2025
Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

09:23 18.11.2025
IMF decision on new $8 bln program expected in Jan – Rada Committee head on meeting with Fund mission

IMF decision on new $8 bln program expected in Jan – Rada Committee head on meeting with Fund mission

17:33 17.11.2025
Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

12:57 14.11.2025
President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

10:42 14.11.2025
Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

10:29 14.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

09:36 14.11.2025
Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

18:22 13.11.2025
Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

HOT NEWS

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

UN to expand support for agricultural land demining, irrigation and seed development in Ukraine

Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

UNSC, OSCE PA to meet on Thurs following Russia's killing of civilians in Ternopil - Sybiha

Norway to allocate $3 mln to Food from Ukraine, $9 mln for those affected by war in Ukraine

Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

Food security depends on development of national production, intl trade – Kachka

Rada enters consultation mode – Stefanchuk

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

AD
AD