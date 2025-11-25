Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed defense projects, a reparation loan and support for culture with Special Envoy of the French President for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction Pierre Heilbronn.

"Pierre Heilbronn, the Special Envoy of the French President for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction, is completing his mission in Ukraine. It was a pleasure to meet with him and summarize the results of our collaboration and the strategic directions for continuing our cooperation with France," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Svyrydenko, the parties discussed projects in the defense sector, particularly the creation of joint ventures.

"Special attention was paid to the importance of a reparation loan based on frozen Russian assets to ensure Ukraine's financial and social stability and defense. We are awaiting a decision on this matter from the European Council in December," she added.

Additionally, the Prime Minister and the Envoy discussed the initiative to support culture through the newly created Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund.

"Thank you, Pierre Heilbronn, for your contribution to helping our country! We look forward to continuing the Ukrainian-French partnership," she said.