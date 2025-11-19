Turkey ready to discuss with Russia proposals to accelerate ceasefire – Erdoğan

Turkey is ready to discuss with Russia proposals that can open the way to a just peace, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

"We, as Turkey, are always ready to discuss with Russia proposals that will accelerate the ceasefire and open the way to a just and lasting peace," he said during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdoğan said Turkey also appreciates the involvement of the United States in this process.