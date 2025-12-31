URCS, Coca-Cola System of Companies provide humanitarian aid to State Emergency Service units in front-line regions

On the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Coca-Cola System of Companies donated 20,000 bottles of soft drinks to the units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) working in front-line territories.

"SES units operate in extremely challenging conditions, especially in frontline areas. By delivering this assistance, we aimed to support emergency responders in their daily work and express our gratitude for their readiness to respond to emergencies and assist people in need. This initiative was made possible through cooperation with partners from the business sector," said Andriy Pozniakevych, Head of the Disaster Management Department at the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

According to a press release from the Coca-Cola System of Companies, non-alcoholic beverages will be distributed among units serving in frontline regions and responsible for public safety and critical infrastructure.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are true heroes who risk their lives every day for the safety of others. It is important for us to stand by those who help the country endure the most difficult times. This holiday gift is a small but sincere gesture of respect and support for people whose work is of extraordinary value to society," emphasized Tetiana Stavytska, acting CEO of Coca-Cola Ukraine Limited.

According to SES Chief Andriy Danyk, such attention from partners is not just assistance – it is also a powerful source of motivation.

"During the holiday season, it is especially important for our rescuers, particularly in frontline regions, to feel that they are not alone, and that people remember and care about them," Danyk noted.