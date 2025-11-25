Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 25.11.2025

URCS leadership discusses joint projects with colleagues from Britain

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The leadership of the Ukrainian and British Red Cross organizations discussed joint projects and strengthening cooperation.

"Recently, Béatrice Butsana-Sita, Chief Executive Officer of the British Red Cross, made an official visit to Ukraine. During her visit, she met with Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. They discussed key areas of humanitarian response, joint projects, and ways to further strengthen cooperation — particularly in emergency response, community support, and building resilience," the URCS reported on Facebook.

As part of the visit, the British Red Cross delegation toured Kyiv and Chernihiv regional branches of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. The guests learned about the work of the teams in these regions, the main areas of activity, and the daily challenges faced by volunteers and staff. They also had the opportunity to speak directly with beneficiaries and see how partner support translates into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Representatives of the British Red Cross also witnessed first-hand the destruction caused by strikes in Kyiv and Chernihiv. At the site of a recent strike on residential buildings in the capital, the delegation met with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response team, which had been involved in rescue operations, as well as with a representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

