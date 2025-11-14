President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Friday, November 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, with whom he discussed personnel changes in the government.

"We also talked about personnel changes in the government - the Prime Minister of Ukraine will propose candidates for the Ministers of Energy and Justice," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, Svyrydenko reported on the launch of the audit process in state-owned companies. During the meeting, it was determined that the timing of inspections should be prompt, and all results should be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate response.

"Taking into account the results, there will be personnel decisions," the president noted.

He also instructed the Prime Minister to promptly inform Ukraine's key partners about the results and relevant decisions.

"Transparency in state-owned companies and the absence of any schemes must be guaranteed," the head of state emphasized.

In addition, the meeting discussed the situation with the recovery in the regions after the Russian strikes. According to Zelenskyy, repair teams are working almost around the clock, the necessary resources have been attracted.

"We are increasing the equipment reserve, work with partners on this is constantly ongoing," he noted.

Svyrydenko also reported on the implementation of support programs for frontline and border communities.

"A new winter support program for our people will start tomorrow - government officials will publicly present all the details. Last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians took advantage of winter support, and we expect no less volume for this winter," Zelenskyy noted.