Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:57 19.09.2025

Ex-commander, civilians ran soldier smuggling ring abroad – SBI

3 min read
Ex-commander, civilians ran soldier smuggling ring abroad – SBI
Photo: https://dbr.gov.ua

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in cooperation with the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained the organizers of the scheme, who helped servicemen leave their place of service and travel to European countries.

"The deal was organized by an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is a defendant in the case of the fictitious service of a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. For money, he organized an escape for some servicemen directly from the unit. He was helped by two civilians who were responsible for financial settlement and direct transportation of clients," the agency's website said in a statement on Friday.

In one of the episodes, the defendants organized the escape of a serviceman from one of the units of the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The officer's accomplice assured the client that the escape would take place "without consequences," and the full package of services would cost $14,000.

"On September 9, another participant in the scheme came to pick up the soldier from the unit and went with him to Dnipro. In the city, the soldier handed over part of the payment in the amount of $7,000. He was supposed to give the rest before leaving for Europe. The "service" also included assistance with illegal border crossing. In addition, the defendants instructed the soldier that after getting abroad he should contact the local police and register as a refugee," the SBI reports.

The criminal plan was prevented from being implemented by law enforcement officers.

It is noted that the main defendant, who organized the escape, was one of those who helped the deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council fictitiously serve.

After this incident, the unit command dismissed him from his post and demoted him from lieutenant colonel to major. The court found him guilty of aiding and abetting military service evasion and embezzlement of another's property (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 409, Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and, taking into account his remorse, imposed a sentence of probation for 3 years. However, after these events, he did not stop, but continued his criminal activity.

The officer was detained in one of the gambling establishments of Dnipro, where he regularly spent his leisure time. During the search, almost $4,000 was seized from him, which he had not yet managed to lose that evening.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the SBI officers identified an eyewitness who confirmed the information about the business of transporting military personnel and gave incriminating testimony against the officer.

Therefore, now the major, as well as his accomplice, are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, all three are also suspected of aiding and abetting desertion (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the officer in the form of detention without the possibility of posting bail is being resolved. Other episodes of the criminal activity of the defendants and the involvement of officers of the military unit in it are also being checked.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #sbu #sbi #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

10:37 19.09.2025
SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

09:43 19.09.2025
Enemy drone, artillery strikes spark fires in Pavlohrad, Nikopol regions

Enemy drone, artillery strikes spark fires in Pavlohrad, Nikopol regions

14:03 18.09.2025
Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

13:58 18.09.2025
SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

09:15 18.09.2025
Russian attacks target infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region - Lysak

Russian attacks target infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region - Lysak

14:47 17.09.2025
SBU, police expose fraudsters operating under guise of charitable foundation

SBU, police expose fraudsters operating under guise of charitable foundation

14:08 17.09.2025
Forestry sector abuses exposed, causing over UAH 700 mln in losses – SBI

Forestry sector abuses exposed, causing over UAH 700 mln in losses – SBI

19:00 16.09.2025
NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

16:16 13.09.2025
SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

16:35 12.09.2025
SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

AD
AD