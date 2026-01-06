SBU hits missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk - source

Long-range drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully struck two enemy targets in the rear of the Russian Federation, an SBU source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A large-scale "cotton" broke out at arsenal No. 100 of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in the Kostroma region," the agency's source said on Tuesday.

According to him, powerful explosions were heard at this warehouse all night due to the detonation of ammunition, and local authorities began evacuating the population from nearby settlements.

The source noted that this was an important arsenal for the enemy, since it supplied ammunition for lower-level warehouses in the western and central directions.

A source in the Ukrainian special services also informed that the SBU's Alpha drones also hit the Gerkon Plus oil depot in the village of Streletskiye Khutor, Lipetsk region.

The interlocutor specified that as a result of the attack, an intense fire broke out there. "This oil depot supplied three regions with oil products: Tambov, Voronezh and Lipetsk," he added.

"In the New Year, the SBU continues to successfully work on military and oil facilities of the Russian Federation, reducing the enemy's ability to supply its army with ammunition and fuel. All Russian rear facilities that are working for the war against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," the source in the SBU said.