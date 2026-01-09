SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected new evidence confirming that the enemy is purposefully and deliberately destroying the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine using missiles and strike drones, the SBU reports.

"As a result of comprehensive measures, it was established that one of the military leaders of the Russian Federation who gave the relevant orders is Colonel Alexei Yamakidi, the former commander of the 44th separate special-purpose long-range aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force," the Ukrainian special service said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the agency, the SBU documented new episodes of enemy attacks, when it was Yamakidi who ordered the use of hypersonic aeroballistic missile systems 9-S-7760 "Dagger" on Ukrainian energy facilities.

"In this way, the racists are trying to destroy the electricity and heat generation of our state in order to leave people without light and heating in the winter season," the report states.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators of the Security Service informed Oleksiy Yamakida of a new in absentia suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed in a preliminary conspiracy by a group of persons that caused the death of people).

The department recalls that in the summer of 2025, this occupier had already received suspicion from the SBU for other episodes of shelling of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The investigation was conducted jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.